Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 19

Maharashtra on Monday recorded its second highest surge of 2,033 Covid-19 cases - after Monday's 2,347 - and notched 51 deaths on the first day of lockdown 4.0.

This comes to a staggering surge of around 85 new cases every hour and a death rate of roughly two fatalities every hour in the state. With 51 fatalities - down from the previous high of 63 notched on May 17 -- the state death toll now stands at 1,249 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 33,053 to 35,058 on Monday, after the previous steepest single-day jump of 2,347 recorded on Sunday.

On Monday, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) reported 21 new COVID-19 positive cases even as one person succumbed to the virus infection.

With this, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the Mira-Bhayandar has climbed to 11. With this, the total number of positive cases in the area has moved to 351, while 228 have recovered so far.