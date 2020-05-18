Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on May 18

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,347 COVID-19 cases and 63 more deaths, including 38 from worst-hit Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 33,053 and the number of fatalities to 1,198.

On Sunday, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) reported 18 new coronavirus cases, further escalating worries for the citizens, as the total number of positive COVID-19 patients has now reached 330.

On a positive note, a total of 223 people have so far recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of active cases thus stands at 97.