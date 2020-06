Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: List of COVID-19 containment zones shared MBMC on June 1

Maharashtra's COVID-19 case count jumped by 2,487 to 67,655 while the death toll rose by 89 to 2,286. A total of 1,248 COVID-19 patients were discharged, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 29,329.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that 1,244 more people in Mumbai have confirmed positive for coronavirus and 52 deaths have also been reported. In Mumbai's Dharavi 38 more people tested positive today, taking the total count in the area to 1,771. The death toll remains at 71, the BMC said.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recorded 89 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 738. While, 23 out of the 89 positive cases are unlinked and have been reported from new areas, 66 patients are from amongst those who were in close contact with people who had tested positive earlier.