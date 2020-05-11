Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Helping Hand for Humanity Foundation donates 1,000 safety kits to Thane police

Actively participating in the battle against coronavirus, a team of young professionals under the aegis of Helping Hand for Humanity Foundation led by former municipal corporator Dr Asif Shaikh and Imtiaz Shaikh handed over more than 1,000 safety kits to the Thane (rural) police in the presence of Additional SP Sanjay Kumar Patil on Sunday.

Each of the kits contains face shield masks, hand-gloves, cotton masks and hand sanitizers (100ml). The kits will be distributed to personnel attached to all six police stations which fall under the Mira Road and Bhayandar divisions of the Thane (rural) police.

“A big salute to our police force who are true warriors in such a serious crisis. Let's always respect and support them,” said Dr Shaikh. Apart from distributing food-grains and conducting medical certificate camps for migrant workers to facilitate their homebound journey, members of the foundation have also given away testing and PPE kits to the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

Similarly, volunteers of the NGO- Social Organisation Upon Life (SOUL) have embarked on an Anaaj-Daan project by distributing hundreds of food-grain packets to the needy people on a daily basis. Till date SOUL led by Radhesh Singhania has distributed nearly 2500 food-grain packets to the needy and has also given away hand sanitizers to local cops.

Meanwhile, fourteen new patients were detected on Sunday as the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the twin-city climbed to 256. Out of the 14 cases, four are from new areas while ten were in contact with those who had tested positive earlier. However, 143 people have so far recovered from the infection, bringing the number of active patients down to 106.