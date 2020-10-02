Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: From 1,496 to 1,987 in a month, MBMC sees jump in active cases

While the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) continues to witness a steep rise in detection of positive cases, the number of active Covid-19 patients who are undergoing treatment at the various private and public healthcare facilities in the twin-city has also shot up by over 25% in the past one month, from 1,433 cases on 31, August 21 to 1,987 on Friday (1, October).
While the jump in active cases reported in September stands at 491, the rise was limited to just 73 in the month of August. Thus escalating worries for the MBMC’s health department which is working round-the-clock to contain the spread of Covid-19, while trying to keep the number of active cases under control in the twin-city.
Active cases are calculated by deducting the number of discharged patients and the number of deaths from the total number of Covid-19 cases registered by the civic body. With 5,822 people testing positive in September, the average count of detection per day continues to hover above 190 cases.
With 146 more fatalities being reported in the corresponding period, the death toll has climbed to 574, taking the overall case fatality rate (CFR) to 3.07 percent. The latest additions of 219 people on Thursday has catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 18,670.
Meanwhile 5,138 people were discharged from hospitals in September, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,109 so far. Consequently, the number of active patients undergoing treatment at various private and public health care facilities has risen to 1,947 and the rate of recovery hovers a little above 86.28 percent.
As per MBMC records, 51,934 people were under observation, even as a total of 74,657 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 55,675 tested negative, 18,670 positive and reports of 312 people were still awaited.
