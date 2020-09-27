Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Even as positive cases soar, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation’s doubling time slows down to 53 days

Even though the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in the twin-city, the doubling rate of the novel coronavirus patients is also showing a significant increase.

After the first positive case was reported on March 27, the number climbed to 2,152 till June 20, 4,314 on July 5, and reached 8,736 cases till August 3, clocking the doubling time at 29 days. 164 more people tested positive on Saturday.

Although the latest additions catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 17,659, the coronagraph clearly shows a significant deceleration in the doubling time from 29 days to nearly 53 days. Another encouraging and healthy sign of the MBMC getting a handle on things can be gauged from the fact that the recovery rate has been hovering above 86 percent.

With more than 1,300 people recovering from the infection in the past one week, the total number of patients discharged from designated hospitals has crossed the 15,000 mark to reach 15,195. Thus pulling down the number of active cases to 1,920. While the recovery rate stands at around 86.05 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) is pegged at 3.08 percent, which still remains a cause of concern as the MBMC had reported an alarming 544 deaths, till Saturday.

As per MBMC records, 47,091 people were under observation, even as a total of 69,503 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 51,425 tested negative, 17,659 positive and reports of 406 people were still awaited. 13 reports were tagged as inconclusive. Attributing the surge in cases to an increased testing, the health department has conducted 7,618 tests in the past eight days.