Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Death rate in MBMC jumps to 5%; death toll climbs to 41

With eight deaths being reported in the twin-city on Wednesday, the COVID-19 toll registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has climbed to 41. Moreover 23 deaths have been reported in the past one week.

Worryingly, the sudden jump has translated into a case fatality rate (CFR) of 5 per cent for the twin-city. The CFR, which is the percentage of coronavirus deaths to number of patients who tested positive, had been hovering a little above 3 percent for several weeks.

With 43 more people testing positive, the total number of cumulative positive cases in the twin city breached the 800-mark. The latest additions have ticked up the number of cases from 777 to 820.

As usual, the number of unlinked patients, continued to dominate the total number of cases detected on Wednesday. While 32 out of the 43 new cases are unlinked, only 11 are said to come in contact of those who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

However, despite a higher CFR, the recovery rate continues to hover around 60 percent as 494 patients have so far recovered from the virus and have been discharged from designated COVID-19 hospitals, pulling down the number of active cases to 285.

According to the official information on COVID-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 3,150 swab tests till Tuesday. Among these, 2,085 persons tested negative, 820 persons tested positive even as reports of 245 persons were still awaited from the designated laboratories.

With 411 positive patients, Mira Road has accounted for 50.12 percent of the cases, followed by 218 (26.59%) and 191 (23.29%) cases from the west and east sides of Bhayandar, respectively.