Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

With COVID-19 cases recently crossing the two lakh mark in Maharashtra, the state government has put many precautionary measures in place. As per the government health bulletin, a total of 8,671 people have passed away from the virus in the state till date.
But even as the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai have somewhat stabilized, the satellite cities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and Mira-Bhayandar have become new COVID-19 hotspots.
Against this backdrop, we have put together a compiled list of all available information that would help people affected by the virus, or those who have been in contact with others who have since tested positive.
What is the current lockdown situation in Mira-Bhayandar?
The area under the MBMC has been put under a state of total lockdown. This will be in place till July 10.
Helpline numbers:
COVID - 19 Helpline Room - 022-28117102
COVID - 19 Control Room/ War Room - 022-28042738
Quarantine Cell - 9920057653
Isolation Ward (Pt Bhimsen Joshi Hospital), Bhayander (W) - 022-28041048
Disaster Management Cell - 022-28117104
Fire Department - Uttan, Bhayander (East) - 022-28452002
Fire Department - Navghar, Bhayander (East) - 022-28197637 / 022-28041002
Fire Department - Silver park, Mira Road - 022-28553661
Fire station - 101
Sea Safety - 1093
Public Health Department , Government of Maharashtra
Toll Free Helpline Number: 104/1075
Control Room Number: 020 – 26127394 (State), +91-11-23978046 (National)
State Helpline Email ID: ssumaharashtra@gmail.com
Total Number of cases as of July 5, 2020:
Quarantine centres in the city:
As per MBMC officials, there are two quarantine facilities in the area. One is located in the Mira Road area, while the other is opposite the sports complex in Bhayander.
Address: Rental Building, Phase 16, New Golden Nest, Opposite Sports Complex, Bhayandar (east)
Hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment:
At present there are nine private hospitals in the twin-city that have tied up with the MBMC under the 80:20 pattern to facilitate Covid-19 treatment. Alongside this, there is also a government run dedicated COVID-19 hospital.
Hospitals for treatment of the virus:
Pt. Bhimsen Joshi Hospital, in Bhayandar (dedicated COVID-19 hospital)
Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road
Thunga Hospital, Bhayandar (testing is done only for admitted patients)
Family Care Hospital, Mira Road
Shalom Medicare Pvt Ltd, Bhayandar
Sham Bharati Hospital, Mira Road
(This is a dynamic list and will be updated as new information is procured)
Centres and hospitals for COVID-19 testing:
While Mira-Bhayandar does not have any government testing labs of its own, it has a testing tie-up with Metropolis. Apart from this, there are some private hospitals that are conducting tests.
This includes:
Family Care Hospital, Mira Road
Shalom Medicare Pvt Ltd, Bhayandar (samples are collected here)
(This is a dynamic list and will be updated as new information is procured)
(This article is based on information given on the MBMC website, PIB and the individual hospitals mentioned)
