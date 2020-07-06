Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: COVID-19 centres, private hospitals, helplines and other important information

With COVID-19 cases recently crossing the two lakh mark in Maharashtra, the state government has put many precautionary measures in place. As per the government health bulletin, a total of 8,671 people have passed away from the virus in the state till date.

But even as the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai have somewhat stabilized, the satellite cities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region - Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and Mira-Bhayandar have become new COVID-19 hotspots.

Against this backdrop, we have put together a compiled list of all available information that would help people affected by the virus, or those who have been in contact with others who have since tested positive.