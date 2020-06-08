Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: COVID-19 cases cross 1000-mark; death toll climbs to 59

From a total of 488 cases reported till May 23, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) added another 487 people to its list of Covid-19 positive patients till Saturday ( June 7). 46 more cases were reported on Monday and with the latest additions, the cumulative total of Covid-19 positive cases registered by MBMC’s health department has now reached 1,021 and the doubling rate stands at 16 days.

In another major cause of worry for the civic administration, the case fatality rate (CFR) has further worsened to 5.6 per cent as four more patients succumbed to the infection while undergoing treatment on Monday. The death toll in the twin-city has now climbed to 59. CFR is the percentage of coronavirus deaths to the number of patients who tested positive.

On the other hand, 18 patients recovered and were discharged from the designated Covid-19 hospitals. A total of 634 people have so far recovered from the virus pulling down the number of active cases to 328. Notably, the recovery rate which continues to hover above 63 per cent has brought some relief for the civic administration. Meanwhile, out of the 3,767 swab tests conducted till Monday, 2,427 persons tested negative, while 1,021 persons tested positive even as reports of 319 persons were still awaited.