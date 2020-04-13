Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Corporation upgrades ICUs at Tembha Hospital

Amid rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) took another crucial step to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak by upgrading the Intensive Care Units (ICU) at the government run Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi (Tembha) Hospital in Bhayandar.

The facility was initiated on Monday in the presence of legislator Geeta Jain, Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale and Deputy Mayor Hasmukh Gehlot. The civic administration had created a special 40-bed ward at the government hospital which was later upgraded to a 200-bed dedicated COVID-19 isolation facility. With 10-beds each, both the ICU’s have been fully equipped with life supporting measures including much needed ventilator facilities.

“Apart from wards for primary and secondary isolation with basic and advanced nursing care, these fully equipped ICU units can serve as tertiary isolation units to handle critical cases,” said Dr. Ajay Sankhe. He and his team from Bhakti Vedanta hospital played an important role in setting up the facility.

“There was an urgent need to start the ICU’s on priority as coronavirus can lead to respiratory illness,” said legislator Geeta Jain. The hospital houses isolation wards where patients with symptoms of the coronavirus are admitted until they are confirmed negative for the infection.

While 47 people in the twin-city had tested positive for the deadly virus till Monday, as many as 53 people had been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital in Bhayandar.