Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Corporation to pay for COVID-19 tests in private labs; positive cases rise to 32

To eliminate the delay in getting reports, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has decided to pay for tests conducted in private diagnostic chains which have been authorized by the government to test COVID-19 samples. The decision was taken in a high level meeting held at the main administrative building of the MBMC in the presence of municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange and Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale on Saturday to chalk out the road map and take necessary steps towards containing the spread of the pandemic in the twin-city.

“Apart from creating confusion in context to treatment, the delay in getting results, added to the anxiety of suspected patients. The civic body has now decided to bear the expenses of tests conducted in private labs,” said Dange. Private lab charges are capped at Rs.4,500, while the test is free at government facilities. Hasnale announced allotting Rs. 20 lakh from her Mayor's Fund for the purpose. Notably, 63 out of the 189 swab tests reports were still awaited till Saturday. It was also decided to keep all vegetables markets closed till the midnight of April 14.