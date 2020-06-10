Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: Auto-rickshaw drivers take passengers for a 'ride' amid Unlock 1.0

With the twin-city slowly regaining its momentum since Unlock 1.0 was announced, auto-rickshaw drivers are looking to make the most by fleecing commuters in the absence of public transport buses that are yet to resume their services.

The worst affected are those living in far-flung localities and rural areas – especially the coastal belt of Uttan near Bhayandar, who completely rely on shared autos for their daily travel needs.

In the first phase of relaxation from the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, rickshaws have been allowed to ply with only two passengers, to ensure physical distancing. While some auto drivers operating on the share service route in a bid to compensate their losses are forcing passengers to pay for the third and even fourth (sitting beside the driver) seat, others are openly violating the distancing rule.

“Daily commuters from Uttan and nearby areas cannot afford such exorbitant fares. The civic administration alike the BEST should resume limited bus services on the Uttan-Chowk-Manori-Gorai route.” said municipal corporator Helen Govind.

“We are taking action against erring auto-drivers.” said Senior Police Inspector (Traffic) Anil Pawar.

However, auto-drivers claimed that they were still struggling to make ends meet. “Due to the closure of schools, colleges and shopping malls, the number of passengers is less and only limited trips are made till 9 pm. We don’t fleece our passengers.” said an auto-driver who also claimed that all of us were following precautionary measures including insisting passengers to wear masks and sanitizing vehicles after each trip.