Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: As recovery rate crosses 90%, C0VID-19 figures are a mixed bag for MBMC

However, the case fatality rate (CFR) which continues to hover above 3.1 percent remains a serious cause for concern for the civic administration as the death toll has climbed to 662. Notably, 1,198 recoveries in the past one week has outweighed the 969 new positive cases that have been reported in the corresponding period.

139 more people tested positive for the infection on Friday. Although the latest additions has catapulted the total number of cumulative positive patients to 21,106, the MBMC’s health department data also shows that 19,000 patients have recovered from their viral infection and been discharged from various healthcare facilities in the twin-city- especially at Bharat Ratna Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civil (Tembha) Hospital, MBMC’s own dedicated Covid-19 treatment facility in Bhayandar which has efficiently catered to the medical needs of around 4,000 people since 30, March-2020.

As per MBMC records, 62,566 people were under observation, even as a total of 89,150 swab samples have been sent for testing so far, out of which 67,351 tested negative, 21,106 positive and reports of 690 people were still awaited. 7,903 swabs have been collected in the past seven days.