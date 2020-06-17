Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 90 new cases reported on Wednesday; total tally at 1,882

The coronagraph of the twin city continued to witness a massive upward trend for the tenth consecutive day. 90 more people in the twin-city tested positive on Wednesday. With the latest additions, the total number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cumulative positive cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now climbed to 1,882. Moreover three more deaths were reported, taking the number of casualties to 91. Meanwhile seven people fully recovered from the infection and we're discharged from designated hospitals, bringing the number of active cases to 789.

According to official information on Covid-19 tests, the MBMC had conducted 5,136 swab tests till Wednesday. Among these, 2,980 people tested negative, 1,882 persons tested positive even as reports of 274 people were still awaited from the designated laboratories. 52 out of the 90 patients who tested positive were unlinked and were reported from new areas, while 38 were contact cases of those who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.