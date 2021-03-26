Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 283 new COVID-19 patients in a day; active cases jump to 1,681

The twin-city which was witnessing a flattening of both new and active COVID-19 cases last month has now begun recording an astronomical jump in infections. On Friday, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) detected 283 new Covid-19 cases, the second-highest since the pandemic broke in the twin city last year. Notably, 303 cases were registered on July 5, 2020.

From 326 on February 15 to 1681 on March 26, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed five-fold increase within a span of less than 40 days. The sudden surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections coupled by comparatively lower recoveries has led to an upward trend in the coronagraph of the civic body.

With the latest additions the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 29,576. However, due to a sudden surge in new cases and low recoveries, the number of active cases had jumped to 1,681 till Friday night.

On the other hand only 104 patients were discharged from various private and public health care facilities in the twin city on Friday taking the total number of recoveries to 27,080.

The total death count has mounted to 815. While imposing revised guidelines in accordance with government orders, the civic administration has once again reiterated its appeal to citizens to follow the SMS protocols by regular sanitization, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the pandemic spread in control.