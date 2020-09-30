Coronavirus in Mira-Bhayandar: 225 MBMC staffers tested positive so far; over 200 recovered

A total of 225 people including permanent and contractual staffers attached to the six zonal offices and 21 departments of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), including-water supply, sanitation, town planning, health, stores, audit, tree authority, fire brigade, education, tax collection and CFC had tested positive for coronavirus.

The medical wing topped the list with 93 positive patients, followed by 62 from the health and sanitation department-mostly frontline staffers who came directly in contact with Covid-19 patients and worked at containment zones and had been assigned fieldwork.

While four civic personnel have lost their lives, more than 200 staffers have successfully defeated the novel coronavirus and several of them have joined their duties after completing protocols of quarantine that have been mandated after recovery.

“Apart from following guidelines mandated by the government in terms of comprehensive personal life cover, we will explore all possibilities to extend a helping hand to the kin of the deceased staffers and frontline corona warriors,” said Mayor Jyotsna Hasnale.