Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 18 new positive cases in MBMC

Eighteen more people tested positive for the virus in the twin-city on Sunday, further escalating worries for the citizens and the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), as the total number of positive Covid-19 patients has now reached 330.

However, on a positive note, a total of 223 people have so far recovered from the virus and have been discharged from hospitals, pulling down the number of active cases to 97.

Unfortunately, a 68-year-old senior citizen living in the Navghar area of Bhayandar east lost his life while undergoing treatment for the deadly infection on Sunday. This casualty has taken the death toll to ten, officials said.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to prevent virus spread, municipal commissioner -Chandrakant Dange, has given another five day extension to the complete lockdown as the rigid containment exercise will continue till the midnight of 21,May. The nationwide lockdown has already been extended till 31, May.