Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 12 discharges on Wednesday take Corporation's COVID-19 recovery rate to 60%

Twelve more patients were discharged from designated COVID-19 hospitals on Wednesday in Mira Bhayandar. This has steadily taken the total number of discharged patients to 162 as the recovery rate hovers a little above 60 per cent in the twin-city. However, three new cases were reported on Wednesday.

With the latest additions, the total number of COVID-19 cases registered by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has now reached to 265. Only one out of the three fresh cases were reported from a new area, while the other two were in contact with those who had tested positive earlier.

The three new patients include two women aged 44 and 23 years and a 44-year-old man residing in Mira Road. With 162 people recovering from the virus, the number of active cases has come down to 96.

Unfortunately, seven patients have lost their lives while undergoing treatment for the deadly infection. To prevent virus spread, the civic administration has given another five day extension to the complete lockdown as the rigid containment exercise will continue till the midnight of May 17.

The civic chief has continued with the existing total lockdown arrangements, while giving some relaxation to the fishing community which has been allowed to operate from a single vending point near the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose municipal stadium in Bhayandar (west) from 5 am to 9 am till May 17.