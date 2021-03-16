Coronavirus in Mira Bhayandar: 107 new COVID-19 cases in a day; active cases jump to 845

From February 15, the twin-city which was until then witnessing a flattening of both new and active COVID-19 cases has now begun recording an astronomical jump in infections.

From 326 on February 15 to 845 on March 16, the number of active Covid-19 cases in the twin-city has witnessed a two and a half fold increase within a span of 30 days.

The sudden surge in the number of fresh Covid-19 detections coupled by comparatively lower recoveries has led to an upward trend in the coronagraph of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), escalating worries for citizens and health department personnel.

107 more people tested positive on a single day on Tuesday. With the latest additions the number of cumulative positive cases has reached 28,088. However, due to sudden surge in new cases and low recoveries, the number of active cases had jumped to 845 till Tuesday night.

On the other hand, only 62 patients were discharged from various private and public health care facilities in the twin city on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 26,436. The total death count has mounted to 807.

While imposing revised guidelines in accordance to government orders, the civic administration has once again reiterated its appeal to citizens to follow the SMS protocols by regular sanitization, wearing masks and maintaining social distancing to keep the pandemic spread in control.