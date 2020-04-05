Coronavirus in MBMC: Two women test positive in Bhayandar, twin-city’s tally climbs to 8

After registering its entry into Mira Road, the deadly COVID-19 has now knocked the doors of Bhayandar, further escalating worries for the residents of the twin-city. With the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recording two more positive cases, the total number of people found to be infected with the virus in the twin-city has now gone up to eight.
“The patients both women aged 56 and 60 years, are residents of Bhayandar with no overseas travel history. But it’s not community spread,” confirmed MBMC chief Chandrakant Dange, while reiterating his appeal to people to remain indoors.
As per official statistics, out of the 69 swab samples sent for testing, 34 turned out to be negative, 8 are positive even as 27 reports were still awaited.A total of 795 people in the twin-city with a travel history abroad had been under home quarantine out of which more than 303 had completed the 14 day period till Tuesday.
419 people were still under home quarantine as 45 are under observation at the quarantine cell in Bhayandar (east). 28 people are currently admitted to isolation wards. The civic administration has already placed two residential pockets - Meditya Nagar and Kanungo Estate in Mira Road on red alert for containment after finding positive cases of the novel coronavirus, some more suspected localities are likely to follow.
