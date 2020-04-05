Coronavirus in MBMC: Two women test positive in Bhayandar, twin-city’s tally climbs to 8

After registering its entry into Mira Road, the deadly COVID-19 has now knocked the doors of Bhayandar, further escalating worries for the residents of the twin-city. With the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) recording two more positive cases, the total number of people found to be infected with the virus in the twin-city has now gone up to eight.

“The patients both women aged 56 and 60 years, are residents of Bhayandar with no overseas travel history. But it’s not community spread,” confirmed MBMC chief Chandrakant Dange, while reiterating his appeal to people to remain indoors.