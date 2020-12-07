Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 3,075 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 75,767; 40 deaths on Dec 7

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,55,341 on Monday with the addition of 3,075 fresh infections, the state health department said.

With 40 persons succumbing to the viral infection during the day, the overall fatality count rose to 47,774, it said in a statement.

At the same time, 7,345 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 17,30,715, it said.

The state is now left with 75,767 active cases.