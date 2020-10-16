Coronavirus in Maharashtra: With 11,447 new cases, COVID-19 tally rises to 15,76,062; death toll at 41,502

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Friday increased to 15,76,062 with 11,447 new cases coming to light, said a state health official.

The state also reported 306 fatalities during the day, taking death toll to 41,502, he said.

A total of 13,885 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered persons to 13,44,368.

The number of active patients in the state stands at 1,89,715.

Mumbai city reported 1,823 cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,38,544, while its death toll rose to 9,638 with 37 deaths being reported on Friday.

Pune city added 476 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,67,406, while 44 deaths took toll to 3,856.

The state has so far conducted 79,89,693 tests.

