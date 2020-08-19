Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Under-20 account for 11% of COVID-19 cases

Those below the age of 20 account for 11 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, however, only 0.5 per cent of its COVID-19 deaths were of teens aged 18 or below, the data collected by the Maharashtra Public Health Department shows.

According to the data, 66,000 young people up to age 20 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra out of the 5.95 lakh cases in the state. However, only 99 deaths were of children and teens aged 18 or below out of the 19,830 deaths due to the infection in the state, reported the Indian Express. 51 of them were aged 0 to 9, the data analysed until August 16 showed.

The data is important amid the debate of when and how will the schools and colleges reopen in the state.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 11,119 new coronavirus patients which took the state's case tally to 6,15,477, a health official said.

With 422 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state reached 20,687, he said.

9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 4,37,870.

There are now 1,56,608 active cases in the state, the official added.

There are 11,35,749 people under home quarantine while 38,175 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,15,477, new cases 11,119, total deaths 20,687, recoveries 4,37,870, active cases 1,56,608 and people tested so far 32,64,384.

(With PTI inputs)