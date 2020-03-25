Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Uddhav assures citizens there's enough stock amid lockdown

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that the state has sufficient stock of essential commodities no need to worry. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a country wide lockdown for 21 days, which created a panic amongst people and Mumbaikars were seen rushing to markets and shops.
While addressing people via web telecast, CM Thackeray said, "we have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods, including vegetable vendors, will remain open."
"Please do not step out of your homes, we will celebrate Gudi Padwa once we tackle this crisis," Maharashtra CM said. "It is a war against virus," he added.
The chief minister also said that corporates were coming forward to set up hospitals and manufacture masks. "I appeal to employers not to cut wages of their workers or stop their services. "Don't flock the markets. To purchase essential commodities, go to market alone and maintain distance (with one another)," he said.
On Tuesday night, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens not to panic over the nation-wide lockdown announced by the Centre in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.
The CM said he spoke to Modi after the announcement of national lockdown, made in his second broadcast in a week on the pandemic, and shared his assessment that the coronavirus situation is serious.
CM Thackeray also announced creation of a WhatsApp chatbox to enable citizens to get coronavirus-related information. The WhatsApp chatbox is 912026127394, Thackeray said.
