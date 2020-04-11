Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Tablighi Jamaat member commits suicide after testing positive for COVID-19

On Saturday morning, a 30-year-old man who was a part of the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which was held in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz committed suicide at a hospital in Maharashtra's Akola after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease.

According to a report, the deceased slit his throat with a blade inside the washroom of the isolation ward in the hospital. The Police have registered a case of accidental death.

The report stated that the deceased was from Assam and had come to Maharashtra's Akola with other members of the Tablighi Jamaat after attending the congregation in the national capital.

He had come to the hospital after developing symptoms of the virus, which has claimed 103,512 lives and infected 1,710,338 people globally.

Meanwhile, 92 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Maharashtra on Saturday, taking the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state to 1,666, said the Maharashtra Health Department.

In India, total number of COVID-19 cases in the country is 7,447 now, 642 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,035 new cases and 40 deaths. Total 239 deaths have been reported so far, said Govt of India on Saturday afternoon.