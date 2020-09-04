Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Sunil Kedar tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

The Maharashtra Minister of Dairy Development Sunil Kedar was on Thursday detected Covid-19 positive and admitted at the Breach Candy hospital. He is the 8th Cabinet minister to test positive. Kedar had been travelling extensively in the Vidarbha region and shuttling to Mumbai.Incidentally, he was present at the meeting chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray to declare 600 acres of Aarey Colony land as forest in the reserved category. Kedar had recently hogged headlines after he asked Congress leaders Prithviraj Chavan, Mukul Wasnik and Milind Deora, who were signatories to a letter written by 23 leaders, to apologise for questioning the leadership of the Gandhi family.

On August 14, the Minister of Cooperation Balasaheb Patil was tested Covid 19 and was on a recovery path. Earlier, three ministers -- Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde -- were detected Covid 19 positive but had since recovered. Later, Mumbai District Guardian Minister and Minister of Ports Aslam Shaikh tested positive; he too has recovered. So have minister of state for revenue Abdul Sattar and minister of state for environment Sanjay Bansode. Minister for Soil and Water Conservation Shankarrao Gadhakh-Patil opted for home quarantine after his wife was detected Covid 19 positive.