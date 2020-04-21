Maharashtra govt will need to borrow more to meet expenses: Expert Panel

Mumbai: The 11-member expert committee comprising serving and retired bureaucrats on Monday suggested that the Maharashtra government will have to find new resources including more borrowings to meet the expenditure during and after the coronavirus crisis.

The committee, which has been mandated with making suggestions for the revival of state economy, at its second meeting held today said the state public debt, which is expected to cross Rs 5.20 lakh crore in 2020-21, will be 16.6% of the gross state domestic product which enables the government to raise at least additional 2% public debt.

The 16.6% debt, if it will increase to 18.6%, will be lower than the limit of 20% of GDP suggested by the FRBM Review Committee (2017) for the cumulative debt of all states. The committee was unanimous that the government has sufficient headroom to go in for additional borrowings.

In 2020-21, Maharashtra is estimated to spend Rs 1,91,451 crore on committed expenditure including payment of salaries, pension, and interest (equivalent to 55% of the state’s revenue receipts).