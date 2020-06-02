Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports mortality rate of 3.37% and recovery rate of 43%

Maharashtra on Monday reported 2,361 new COVID-19 cases and 76 more deaths, including 40 from worst-affected Mumbai, taking the overall case count in the state to 70,013 and the number of fatalities to 2,362.
According to a reports, the state recorded a recovery rate of 43 per cent while the mortality (death) rate remained unchanged at 3.37 per cent.
In the past three months, the state has built an impressive rate of recoveries from March 31 (12.91 per cent) to April 30 (16.88 per cent) to May 31 (43.35 per cent).
Of the total 76 fatalities on Monday, 40 were recorded in Mumbai alone, taking the city's death toll up from Sunday's 1,279 to 1,319 now, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,413 cases to touch 41,099.
Besides Mumbai's 40 deaths, there were 15 fatalities in Thane (Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Mira-Bhayander), 9 in Pune, 3 each in Palghar and Aurangabad, 2 in Raigad, and one each in Nashik, Jalna, Beed and Nagpur.
Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2000 new patients daily for the past one week, with the previous highest figures of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.
With 76 fatalities, the state's death toll has touched 2,362 while the total number of coronavirus patients increased from Sunday's 67,655 to 70,013 on Monday. The health department said that of the total number of cases declared till date, 37,534 were 'active cases', increasing by 1,503 over Sunday's 36,031.
