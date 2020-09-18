Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports highest single-day recovery

More than 8 lakh patients have recovered across Maharashtra since the coronavirus pandemic began, with 19,522 Covid-19 patients being recovered and discharged on Thursday, increasing the total count to 8,12,354 till now. It is the highest single-day recovery, the previous highest was 19,423 which was reported on September 15.

Meanwhile, the progressive Covid-19 count in Maharashtra has increased to 11,45,840, with 24,619 new infections being reported on Thursday. It is the second-highest number of cases reported in the last 24 hours. However, the state recorded 468 Covid-19 deaths breaching the 31,000-mark on Thursday, increasing count to 31,351.

Of the 468 deaths, 286 are from the last 48 hours and 77 are from last week, while rest 105 deaths are from the period before last week. Of the total deaths, 92 in MMR, followed by 81 in Pune, 67 in Kolhapur, 59 in Nashik, 41 in Nagpur, 34 in Latur, 15 in Aurangabad and seven in Akola, while two deaths were from other states.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded the highest single-day cases on Thursday, with 2,389 new infections and 43 covid-19 fatalities, taking the total count to 1,78,275, with 8,320 deaths so far. However, the weekly growth rate has increased to 1.26 per cent, while the doubling rate has reduced to 55 days.

The positivity rate in the first 15 days of September has been between 20% and 28% — higher than the state’s overall positivity rate of 20.29%. In the fortnight, the average positivity rate has been 24.10%, which means, for every 100 samples tested, 24 would turn out to be positive for coronavirus.

“The cases were expected to go up since all districts have been asked to increase their testing capacity. Testing has also increased with the rapid antigen test. These tests are not done randomly. Targeted testing is giving us a better strike rate. However, the increase in cases is a matter of concern,” said a senior health department official.