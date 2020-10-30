Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports 6,190 new COVID-19 cases; 8,241 recover, 127 die

Mumbai: With the addition of 6,190 coronavirus positive cases, Maharashtra's infection count reached 16,72,411 on Friday, a state health official said.

The state reported 127 deaths during the day, which took the fatality count to 43,837, he said.

A total of 8,241 patients were discharged after treatment on Friday. With this, the recovery count rose to 15,03,050.

The number of active patients in the state now stands at 1,25,418, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 1,145 new cases, which pushed its overall case count to 2,56,505, while its death toll rose to 10,261 of which 32 were reported on Friday.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 2,159 new cases, that pushed the region's total count to 5,81,313.

A total of 17,942 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Pune division has so far reported 4,24,298 cases and 9,516 deaths, Nashik division 2,23,897 cases and 4,219 deaths, Kolhapur division 1,08,817 cases and 3,646 deaths, Aurangabad division 62,347 cases and 1,571 deaths, Latur division 68,909 cases and 2,039 deaths, Akola division 52,583 cases and 1,244 deaths, while Nagpur division has reported 1,48,546 cases and 3,513 deaths, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 89,06,826 tests.

