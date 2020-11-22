Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports 5,753 new COVID-19 cases; 4,060 recover, 50 die

Mumbai: With the addition of 5,753 coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra on Sunday, the state's overall infection count increased to 17,80,208, the health department said.

The death of 50 patients took the fatality count to 46,623, it said in a statement.

A total of 4,060 patients were discharged during the day. With this, as many as 16,51,064 patients have recuperated across the state till date.

There are 81,512 active cases in the state at present.

Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 92.75 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.62 per cent.

Of the 5,753 total cases reported on Sunday, 1,135 were detected in Mumbai alone, which took the city's case count to 2,75,714, while 19 deaths pushed the toll to 10,675.

In Mumbai, as many as 2,51,804 patients have recovered so far.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai and its satellite townships, reported 1,975 fresh cases. This took its overall tally to 6,17,474 with 18,504 deaths.

Nashik city reported 119 fresh cases, Pune city 323 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 206 cases and Nagpur city reported 418 cases.

The authorities have so far conducted tests on 1,02,13,026 people across the state.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,80,208; death toll 46,623; recoveries 16,51,064; active case 81,512, tests conducted so far 1,02,13,026.