Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State reports 4,237 new COVID-19 cases, 2,707 recover; 105 die

Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 4,237 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its count of infections to 17,44,698, the state health department said.

With 105 more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll mounted to 45,914, it said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 92.41 per cent while the case fatality rate is 2.63 per cent.

A total of 2,707 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 16,12,314, the department said in a statement.

The state is now left with 85,503 active cases.

A total of 1,477 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) including 726 infections in Mumbai city, the department said.

With this,the total tally of cases in MMR has mounted to 6,05,232, including 2,69,133, in Mumbai.

A total of 36 people died in the MMR in the day, including 16 in Mumbai.

The cumulative death toll in MMR rose to 18,304 including 10,558 fatalities in Mumbai, it said.

While 805 cases were reported from Pune division, 763 patients were detected in Nagpur division and 658 in Nashik division, it said.

COVID-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positivecases 17,44,698, deaths 45,914, recoveries 16,12,314 activecases 85,503.