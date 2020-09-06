Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records highest single-day spike of 23,350; total cases now at 9,07,212

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest single-day spike of 23,350 COVID-19 cases, taking the state's count to 9,07,212, health department said.

The death toll in the state reached 26,604 with 328 people succumbing to the infection, including 243 fatalities in the last 48 hours.

A total of 7,826 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recoveries in the state to 6,44,400, the department said.

The recovery rate in the state now stands at 71.03 per cent while the case fatality rate is2.93 per cent, it said.