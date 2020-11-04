Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records fresh 5,505 COVID-19 cases, 8,728 recoveries; 125 die

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally increased to 16,98,198 on Wednesday with the addition of 5,505 new cases, while recoveries continued to outstrip fresh infections with 8,728 patients getting recuperated, said a state health department official.

The state also reported 125 deaths, taking the fatality count to 44,548, he said.

A total of 8,728 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 15,40,005, the official said.

With this, the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the state dropped to 1,12,912, he said.

Mumbai city reported 983 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,60,840, while its death toll rose to 10,352 with the addition of 29 fresh fatalities, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 91,85,838 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,909 new cases, raising the total count to 5,89,764.

A total of 17,877 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Pune division stood at 4,29,509 and deaths at 9,877 the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,27,870 and death toll at 4,315, he said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,09,818 cases and 3,729 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's tally stood at 63,639 and death count at 1,589.

The Latur division has reported 69,963 cases until now and 2,080 fatalities so far, the official said.

The Akola division has registered 53,463 cases, while 1,280 people have succumbed to the disease until now, he said.

The Nagpur division has recorded 1,51,970 infections and 3,650 fatalities until now, the official informed.

So far, there have been 2,202 patients who hailed from other states, but received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 151 have died so far, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 16,98,198, new cases: 5,505, deaths: 44,548 discharged: 15,40,005, active cases: 1,12,912, people tested so far: 91,85,838.