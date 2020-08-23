Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 14,492 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,71,942

For the second time, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,492 new COVID-19 cases, taking state's coronavirus tally to 6,71,942. With 297 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll rose to 21,995.

On August 20, the state had seen a record rise of 14,492 in the cases of the viral infection.

There are 1,69,516 active cases as 4,80,114 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state. The state's recovery rate dipped slightly from 71.62 per cent to 71.45 per cent, while the mortality rate was 3.27 per cent on Saturday.