Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State records 14,492 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,71,942

For the second time, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 14,492 new COVID-19 cases, taking state's coronavirus tally to 6,71,942. With 297 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll rose to 21,995.
On August 20, the state had seen a record rise of 14,492 in the cases of the viral infection.
There are 1,69,516 active cases as 4,80,114 patients have been discharged after recovery in the state. The state's recovery rate dipped slightly from 71.62 per cent to 71.45 per cent, while the mortality rate was 3.27 per cent on Saturday.
As many as 1,134 new COVID-19 cases, 1,101 recoveries and 32 deaths have been reported in Mumbai on Saturday, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). With this the total number of positive cases has increased to 1,35,357 in Mumbai, including 18,298 active cases, 1,09,369 recovered cases and 7,385 deaths, BMC stated. Meanwhile, five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai on Saturday, the BMC said. The total number of cases rose to 2,705 including 2,355 discharged cases and 90 active cases.
Of the total 8 circles, the MMR (Thane circle, comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad) remains on the edge as deaths spiral and cases pile up, with the fatalities going up from 12,081 deaths a day earlier to 12,157. Similarly, with 3,340 new cases, the total cases in MMR shot up to 306,338.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)