Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State Police records 169 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 13,565 patients were discharged on Sunday. With this, the state's recovery count stands at 10,30,015, the department said in a statement. There are 2,73,228 active cases in the state at present. As many as 65,65,649 people have been tested so far, it said.

Mumbai on Sunday recorded 2261 cases and 44 deaths, taking the overall cumulative tally to 1,98,720 and the fatality count to 8,791. The doubling rate of the city which had declined in the last few weeks has now improved to 66 days.

A total of 4190 people were recovered and discharged in a single day till Sunday, pushing the total number of those recovered in the city to 1,62,939, registering a recovery rate of 82 per cent. Currently, the city has 26,593 active cases.