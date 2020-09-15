Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State police loses another 8 personnel in last 24 hours to COVID-19, tally crosses 200 mark

Mumbai: In a grim milestone for the state police force which has reported high number of coronavirus cases and fatalities among its personnel, another eight police personnel have lost their lives owing to COVID-19 in last 24 hours taking the tally past 200 mark.

As per the data provided by the state police department, the Maharashtra police has lost two officers and six police constables, taking the tally to 202 who succumbed due to the deadly virus so far. The police force also added 371 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of cases within the department to 19,756.

The number of police personnel successfully recovered from the disease has reached 15,830 mark as on Monday while 3,724 police personnel are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the state.

As per the state police officials, the two officers who died are from Mumbai and Ratnagiri district while Thane City, Nashik City, Sangli, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, and Osmanabad each reported single death.

Across the state, the city police has reported highest number of fatalities and positivity rate. As on Monday, the city police force has lost 75 police personnel who succumbed to COVID-19. The total virus caseload in the city police now stands at 5,396 as on Monday. The city police force has over 88% of recovery rate with 4,762 police personnel have successfully recovered from the disease while 559 police personnel are currently taking coronavirus treatment.