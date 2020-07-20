Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The state textile minister said he is currently asymptomatic and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.
Taking to Twitter, Aslam Shaikh wrote: "This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m currently asymtomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state."
Aslam Shaikh is the fourth minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to have been infected by the novel coronavirus. Earlier, state ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive for the disease and later recovered.
Meanwhile, As many as 9,518 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the state tally to 3,10,455. "258 deaths and 3,906 patients were discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases include 1,69,569 discharged and 11,854 deaths," the State health department said.
