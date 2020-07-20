Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State minister Aslam Shaikh tests positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra cabinet minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. The state textile minister said he is currently asymptomatic and urged those who came in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

Taking to Twitter, Aslam Shaikh wrote: "This is to inform that I’ve tested positive for #COVID19. I’m currently asymtomatic and isolating myself. I request all those who have come in close contact with me to get themselves tested. I will continue to work from home to serve the people of my state."