Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State govt to launch 'I am responsible' campaign, says Uddhav Thackeray

In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of state today.

Thackeray on Sunday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.

He also appealed the public to wear masks and maintain social distance in order to avoid another lockdown in the state. "The decision to implement another lockdown lies in the hands of public," he said.