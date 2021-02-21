Coronavirus in Maharashtra: State govt to launch 'I am responsible' campaign, says Uddhav Thackeray

In the wake of rising Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of state today.
Thackeray on Sunday said that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, religious, social and political gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday.
He also appealed the public to wear masks and maintain social distance in order to avoid another lockdown in the state. "The decision to implement another lockdown lies in the hands of public," he said.
'Mi Jababdar campaign' will be launched and he expects that the public will cooperate.
People should follow 'Mi zababdar' (I am responsible) campaign, he said.
The CM will seek reply in next eight days on whether to impose another lockdown in state. "Those who do not want will follow norms and those who want will wander without mask" he added.
"This is called social responsibility. In the last few days, several of my colleagues have tested positive. I have given instructions that official meetings will now be conducted through video conferencing only," he said.