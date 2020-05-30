Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Spitting, smoking in public could you land in jail for 2 years

In order to curb spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to take strict action against those found spitting and smoking in public.
According to state health department, spitting and smoking in public can land he offender behind bars for up to six months and repeat offenders for up to two years by invoking the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Indian Penal Code.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope while addressing the people via Facebook Live said, "Spitting is also contributing to the spread of COVID-19. Considering this, we have decided to implement prohibitory laws more strictly.”
Tope said first-time offenders will have to pay a fine of Rs 1,000, second time offenders Rs 3,000 and third time offenders will be fined Rs 5,000. Apart from the fine, offenders will also have to engage in public services. This will be mandatory.
Maharashtra, on Friday, recorded 2,682 new coronavirus cases and 116 deaths. But, on a positive note, Friday also saw a record 8,381 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals, the state health department said. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 62,228 while the total number of deaths is 2,098.
