Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Some parts of state face shortage of beds

On the one hand, Maharashtra is grappling with a surge in corona cases while on the other, the state’s health system is on ventilator support. The government is worried about the increasing shortage of beds in various districts. In some districts, including the state’s second capital Nagpur, there are two patients to a bed, being treated for an infection which demands social distancing, while in Pune, patients are struggling to get beds not just in leading hospitals but also at government and smaller private hospitals.

The government has hinted that the situation may become more critical if cases continue to rise at the current rate. On Friday, 36,902 new cases and 112 deaths were reported, with 2.04 per cent fatality rate. There are 2,82,451 active cases currently, which are expected to cross the 3-lakh soon.



Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar admitted that the state government has taken serious note of the shortage of beds and has therefore decided to take control of 50 per cent of the beds at private hospitals.

