Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Shops selling essential commodities allowed to operate for 24 hours

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and disperse the crowds gathering at shops, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday allowed shops selling essential commodities to operate for 24 hours.
Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "All shops selling essential commodities, groceries and medicines are allowed to operate 24hours."
He added that the shopkeepers and customers must adhere to social distancing measures during the shopping. "It is mandatory for them to fully adhere to social distancing measures, enforce gaps with marking & ensure sanitation & cleanliness," he wrote.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also allowed all shops selling essential commodities to remain open 24x7.
"We have decided to allow all establishments that supply essential items or are part of the supply chain for such items to function 24x7 to prevent overcrowding during the day. This will require no additional permits and licenses," the Aam Aadmi Party convener tweeted.
Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave 14 simple and safe lockdown tips in combating the pandemic. "Shoppers should queue outside shops and maintain safe distance from others" and "If stopped by police, please explain your reason to be out on the road" were some of the tips given by the CM.
Meanwhile, 2 new positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Mumbai and Thane on Thursday. The total number of positive cases in the state rose to 124, said the Health Department, Maharashtra.
