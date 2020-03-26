Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Shops selling essential commodities allowed to operate for 24 hours

In a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic and disperse the crowds gathering at shops, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday allowed shops selling essential commodities to operate for 24 hours.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, "All shops selling essential commodities, groceries and medicines are allowed to operate 24hours."

He added that the shopkeepers and customers must adhere to social distancing measures during the shopping. "It is mandatory for them to fully adhere to social distancing measures, enforce gaps with marking & ensure sanitation & cleanliness," he wrote.