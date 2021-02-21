Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Religious, social, political gatherings to be banned from Monday, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, all political, religious and social gatherings will be prohibited in the state from Monday. In his televised address, he also said that political agitations will not be allowed for the next few days as they attract crowd.

"The pandemic is raising its head in the state, but whether it is another wave will be known in eight to 15 days," he said.

"Lockdown may not be the solution to COVID-19, but it is the only option to break the cycle of the virus," he added. The chief minister said that COVID-appropriate behaviour is a must and those violating the rules will be punished.