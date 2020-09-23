Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Recovery rate scales up to 75.64%

The Covid-19 recovery rate in Maharashtra has now increased to 75.64 percent, with 19,476 being recovered on Wednesday, increasing the total count to 9,56,030. Meanwhile, for the 15th time, Maharashtra has reported more than 20,000 cases, with 21,029 new infections being reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the progressive count to 12,63,799.

The state reported 471 Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total count to 33,886. Of the total deaths, 251 are from the last 48 hours and 127 are from last week, while the rest 101 deaths are from the period before last week.

Of the 471 deaths, 125 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by 103 in Pune, 101 in Kolhapur, 73 in Nagpur, 35 in Nashik, 19 in Latur, 16 in Aurangabad and seven in Akola. Mumbai recorded more than 2,000 cases on Wednesday, with 2,360 new infections and 49 fatalities in the last 24 hours. Taking the total count to 1,90,138, with 8,601 deaths so far.

Senior health department official said that recoveries were not being reported regularly on the portal, therefore, there was a lag for a few days. “Last week, the department directed districts to pull up their socks and report recoveries regularly. The surge in cases from August led to some delay, but it is being streamlined. Our target is to cross and maintain an 80% recovery rate,” he said. So far, a total of 61.06 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.69 per cent were positive. There are 18.75 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 34,547 in institutional quarantine.