Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Passengers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa will have to show negative RT-PCR report - check out new SOPs

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray address the people of the state and asked them not to be complacent and careless as lack of discipline can trigger a second coronavirus wave -- "like a tsunami", the government has on Monday released a new standard operating procedure (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Amid a surge in the coronavirus cases, the state government has made it mandatory for all the passengers travelling from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa to carry RT-PCR negative test report with them. "The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at airports in Maharashtra," the notification read.

RT-PCR negative test report is also compulsory for passengers from the above-mentioned states travelling by train. Meanwhile, the passengers travelling by road will be tested for COVID-19 symptoms including body temperature at the state borders. "The concerned District Collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall be tested for symptoms including body temperature," the notification added.

Check out new guidelines:

Domestic Air travel

1) All domestic passengers travelling from airports in NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry RT-PCR negative test report with them before boarding and show it to the teams at arrival airport. The Airports Authority of India is requested to check for the report before allowing the passengers to board the flight.

2) The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours of scheduled time of landing at Airports in Maharashtra.

3) Passengers NOT having the RT-PCR test reports fulfilling conditions above in I and 2, shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at the concerned airports, at their own cost. The Airport shall arrange the testing centres and charge the passengers directly for testing.

4) Only after undertaking the test, the passengers will be allowed to go home by Airport Operator. The Contact information and address shall be collected from all passengers who undergo tests at airport by Airport operator to facilitate contact, in case the test report comes positive.

5) Passengers whose report comes positive will be contacted and treated as per existing protocol.

6) The concerned Municipal Commissioners will be the Nodal Officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

Railways:

1) All passengers travelling to Maharashtra by trains originating or having halt/stop at stations in the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test report before they decide to enter Maharashtra.

2) The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 96 hours before the scheduled arival in Maharashtra.

3) Passengers not having the RT-PCR test negative report shall be screened for symptoms and body temperature at the alighting railway stations.

4) The passengers without symptoms would be allowed to go home.

5) Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the Antigen test becomes negative, the passengers will be allowed to go home.

6) Passengers not testing/found Covid positive, shall be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) for further care. The cost of further care including CCC shall be borne by the passenger themselves.

7) The concerned Municipal Commissioners / District Collectors will be the Nodal Officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

Road Travel

l) The concerned District Collectors of land border districts shall make arrangements to ensure that the passengers coming from the NCR of Delhi, States of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa shall be tested for symptoms including body temperature.

2) The passengers without symptoms will be allowed entry. Passengers with symptoms shall have the option of turning back and go to their home to recuperate.

3) Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated and made to undergo Antigen Test. If the Antigen test comes negative, the passengers will be allowed to travel further into Maharashtra.

4) Passengers not testing found Covid positive shall be sent to Covid Care Centre (CCC) for further care. The cost of further care including CCC shall be borne by the passenger themselves.