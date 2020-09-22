Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Out of 1 lakh tests in state, 18,930 test positive

Out of the more than one lakh Covid-19 tests that were conducted across Maharashtra, 18,930 tested Covid positive on Tuesday. Thus, increasing the total count to 12,42,770. So far, a total of 60.17 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20.65 per cent were positive. There are 18.70 lakh, people, in-home quarantine and over 34,982 in institutional quarantine.

The Covid-9 death toll in Maharashtra has now increased to 33,407, 392 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total deaths, 243 are from the last, while the rest 68 deaths are from the period before last week. Meanwhile, 20,206 were recovered across the state on Tuesday, increasing the number to 9,36,554 so far.

Mumbai, meanwhile reported 1,628 cases and 47 fatalities on Monday, taking the total count to 1,87,778, with 8,549 deaths so far. The recovery rate of the city has now increased to 81 percent.

Officials pointed out that the state recorded 24,619 cases on September 17 but for the next four days, the tally of fresh infections remained somewhere static. In fact, on September 21, it dropped by around 5,000 cases. In addition, the state also reported more recoveries in the same period. “Our fresh infections didn’t go up and have remained somewhere around 21,000 in a day in the last four days. At the same time, we have also crossed over 100,000 recoveries and for all the four days, our number of recoveries was higher than the number of fresh infections,” said an official from the state health department.

On September 18, 19, 20 and 21, the state reported 21,656, 21,907, 20,598 and 15,738 cases respectively. In contrast, recoveries in the same period were 22,078, 23,501, 26,408 and 32,007 respectively, according to the data released by the government.