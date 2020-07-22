Coronavirus in Maharashtra: NCP MP Fauzia Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: NCP Rajya Sabha member Fauzia Khan has tested Covid-19 positive. She was detected positive at her home situated at Nandkheda Road in Parbhani.
The Parbhani District Collector Deepak Muglikar informed that the district administration has sealed the area. He has asked those who were in NCP MP’s contact to soon undergo Covid-19 tests.
Already three ministers Jitendra Awhad, Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde, who were detected Covid-19 positive, are now cured. Minister of Soil and Water Conservation Shankarrao GadakhPatil went for self-quarantine on Saturday after his wife was detected Covid-19 positive.
Further, Minister of Ports and Mumbai District Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Monday was tested Covid-19 positive. Congress MLC Amar Rajurkar, who is a close confidant of Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan, was detected Covid-19 positive and is undergoing treatment in Nanded hospital.
