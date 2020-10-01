Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Nagpur civic body launches mobile COVID-19 testing centres

The 12 buses are converted into Swab Collection Centres where a doctor, nursing, and sanitary staff will be deployed. These buses will visit each zone of the city for aggressive testing.

Meanwhile, at least 982 new cases of COVID- 19 and 38 more casualties were recorded in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday.

The detection of fresh cases has taken the tally to 78,012, while the toll reached 2,510. Of the fatalities recorded so far, 1,825 were from Nagpur city alone, while 685 were from rural areas and outside the district. As many as 1,352 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 62,467.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state from coronavirus after 18,317 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The state also reported 481 deaths and 19,163 discharged patients, according to the Public Health Department.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 13,84,446, including 36,662 deaths and 10,88,322 discharges. The active cases stand at 2,59,033.