Mission Begin Again: Markets, shops in Maharashtra to remain open from 9 am to 7 pm

In yet another move to open up economic activities under the Mission Begin Again, the Maharashtra Government has permitted from July 9 the markets and shops in the city to open for two additional hours and can function from 9 am to 7 am.

The Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday issued notification whereby markets would be permitted to open on all 7 days of the week. ‘’However, shops will function on a P1-P2 basis (alternate day),’’ he noted. P1-P2 basis means that on a day only stores on one side of the road will be open and on other day stores on the other side can operate

‘’All markets/shops will be permitted to remain open from 9 am to 7 days on all 7 days of the week. If any crowding or failure of social distancing norms is seen, then authorities will immediately close down such markets/shops,’’ said Kumar in the notification.

The Retail Traders Welfare Association President Viren Shah said the government has allowed shops to open two extra hours. ‘’ However, the shops are permitted to function on alternate days. This means shops are opened three days a week or 12 days a month. Lot of shopkeepers don’t want to open. Therefore, our demand still remains of allowing it to remain open for six days a week up to 7 pm,’’ he noted.