Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Lockdown to be imposed in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad from July 13 for 15 days

Amid rising COVID-19 cases and the citizens flouting social distancing norms implemented to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune district's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar has ordered to reimpose lockdown in Pune and the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The lockdown will be for 15 days and will begin from July 13, reported Marathi daily Loksatta.

Pune is the second most affected district in Maharashtra after Mumbai. Initially, the infection was limited to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. However, after the lockdown eased, the infection spread to rural areas as well. Reportedly, all the 42 wards under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been affected with COVID-19, with all of them reporting over 100 cases. Four wards have over 1,000 cases.

The COVID-19 cases in Pune district is nearing the 35,000-mark and the death toll is nearing the 1000-mark.

Meanwhile, Pune city reported single-day highest spike of 1,006 new coronavirus cases since the previous evening, taking case tally to 25,174, a health official said on Thursday.

Death toll reached 786 with 16 COVID-19 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

On the other hand, 581 patients were discharged from the hospitals, he said.